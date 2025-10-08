Canopy Partners LLC Sells 376 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Canopy Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

