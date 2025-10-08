Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuit by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $657.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $695.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,740 shares of company stock worth $1,870,800 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.