Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $76,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6%

LMT stock opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.57 and its 200 day moving average is $461.53. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.13.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

