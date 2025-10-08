Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by SGL Investment Advisors Inc.

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,207.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $506.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

