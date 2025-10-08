Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Raised by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25,087.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Netflix by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.4%

Netflix stock opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,163.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.