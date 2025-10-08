Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,317,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.