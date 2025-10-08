Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,830,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,818,000 after buying an additional 221,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CRH by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,822,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in CRH by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,979,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,009,000 after purchasing an additional 843,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CRH from $112.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.07.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $116.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $121.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

