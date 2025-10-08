Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.92 Million Stake in APi Group Corporation $APG

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in APi Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,249,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,073,000 after buying an additional 621,761 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 78.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,632 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,783 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,445,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,507,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,521,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,554 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $41,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,868,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,254,885.60. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,798,205.08. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

