Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Next Level Wealth Planning LLC

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.3% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $433.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.81 and a 200 day moving average of $324.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Dbs Bank raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.40.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

