Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,212.04. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.68.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $344.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.26 and its 200-day moving average is $313.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

