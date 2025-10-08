Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,212.04. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on ROK
Rockwell Automation Price Performance
ROK stock opened at $344.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.26 and its 200-day moving average is $313.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rockwell Automation
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.