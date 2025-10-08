Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8%

IYW stock opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.81 and a 200-day moving average of $166.93. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $200.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.