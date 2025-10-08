Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vantage Drilling Co. (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 19,066 shares.

Vantage Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The offshore driller reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.