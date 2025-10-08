Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.23. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 99,037 shares.

VRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Small Cap Consu raised Vera Bradley to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 5.0%

The company has a market cap of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.52 million. Vera Bradley had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 32.31%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

