Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACXP stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.29.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,078,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 70.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Further Reading

