Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ACXP stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.29.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,078,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 70.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
