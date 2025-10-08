Pauline Gately Buys 961,538 Shares of Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) Stock

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (ASX:KAL – Get Free Report) insider Pauline Gately purchased 961,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,769.22.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.25.

About Kalgoorlie Gold Mining

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia. The company explores for lead, gold, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in the Bulong Taurus, Pinjin, Zelica, Pianto, Perrinvale, Keith-Kilkenny Tectonic Zone, Kalgoorlie, and Davies Dam located in Kalgoorlie.

