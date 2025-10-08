Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $49.11. Approximately 17,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

