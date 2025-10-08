SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $341.97 and last traded at $330.18, with a volume of 130570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.78.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,917.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,839,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

