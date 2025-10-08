iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.15 and last traded at $92.96, with a volume of 443111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.58.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

