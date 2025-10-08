General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $347.37 and last traded at $343.47, with a volume of 740582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.50.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.16 and its 200-day moving average is $295.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. State Street Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,140,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,220,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,439,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after buying an additional 691,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,776,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,712,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,377,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

