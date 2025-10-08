Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Shares Up 26.8% – Time to Buy?

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) shares rose 26.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 288,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 77,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Solid Power Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
