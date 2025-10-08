Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $246.68 and last traded at $245.26, with a volume of 56295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

