Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 9884122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

URG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ur Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 198,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $266,148.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 324,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,198.50. This trade represents a 37.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 213,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $374,349.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 84,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,313.25. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,619 shares of company stock worth $1,064,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 369,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,616 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 66,698 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 3,220,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,375 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

