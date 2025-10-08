Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

