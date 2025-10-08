Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1,913.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Melius Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 2.4%

Oracle stock opened at $284.46 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $810.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

