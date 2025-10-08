Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Has $317,000 Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYM. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IYM opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $115.07 and a 12-month high of $153.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.43. The stock has a market cap of $532.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

