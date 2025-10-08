NBT Bank N A NY Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $331.99. The company has a market capitalization of $546.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

