Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.26. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 120,462 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.The business had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is -15.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entravision Communications news, major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 58,525 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $139,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,361,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,039,705.98. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,202,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 984,510 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 963,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 470,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 1,100.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 187,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.