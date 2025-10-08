Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.25 and traded as high as $29.64. Genesco shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 123,071 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genesco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Genesco Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $306.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.11. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.The company had revenue of $545.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 44.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 440,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 23.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 173,255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 412,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 341,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

