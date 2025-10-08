Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $8.42. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 14,025 shares trading hands.
Major Drilling Group International Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
