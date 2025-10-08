Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.37 and traded as high as $12.95. Dynex Capital shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 6,590,981 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading upped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.54%.

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe purchased 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $51,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 407,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,230.08. This trade represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,786.84. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 271.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

