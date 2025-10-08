Somerville Kurt F Reduces Holdings in Nestle SA $NSRGY

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,533 shares during the period. Nestle accounts for approximately 1.0% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Nestle were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nestle by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nestle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestle by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestle by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Nestle stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. Nestle SA has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

