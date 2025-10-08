Somerville Kurt F Purchases Shares of 4,411 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Somerville Kurt F purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,411 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Daiwa America downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.12.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.5%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $211.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $226.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

