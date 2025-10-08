Madden Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VWO stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.