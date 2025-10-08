National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and traded as high as $108.51. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $108.39, with a volume of 30,491 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTIOF

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.8531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 313.0%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.