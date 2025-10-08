Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.73 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 76.15 ($1.02). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 76.40 ($1.03), with a volume of 468,042 shares traded.

Foresight Solar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £419.52 million, a PE ratio of 9,726.79 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX (0.29) EPS for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 44.44%. Research analysts predict that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Foresight Solar Company Profile

In other news, insider Tony Roper purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 per share, for a total transaction of £30,400. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited ("FSFL") is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance ("ESG") benefits.

