PRL Global (ASX:PRG) Insider Ah Hong Lai Sells 400,000 Shares

PRL Global Ltd. (ASX:PRG – Get Free Report) insider Ah Hong Lai sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75, for a total transaction of A$700,000.00.

Ah Hong Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 26th, Ah Hong Lai sold 250,000 shares of PRL Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.75, for a total transaction of A$437,500.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Ah Hong Lai sold 185,000 shares of PRL Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75, for a total transaction of A$323,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Ah Hong Lai sold 465,000 shares of PRL Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75, for a total transaction of A$813,750.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Ah Hong Lai sold 1,300,000 shares of PRL Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75, for a total value of A$2,275,000.00.

PRL Global Stock Performance

PRL Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 119.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. PRL Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PRL Global Company Profile

PRL Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Asia, North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

Featured Stories

