Chrysos (ASX:C79) Insider Robert Adamson Sells 250,000 Shares

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79 – Get Free Report) insider Robert Adamson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.76, for a total transaction of A$1,939,500.00.

The stock has a market cap of $590.74 million, a PE ratio of -837.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Chrysos Corporation Limited engages in the development and supply of mining technology. The company offers PhotonAssay, a technology for analysis of gold, silver, copper, and other elements. Chrysos Corporation Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

