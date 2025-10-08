Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 876.53 ($11.77) and traded as low as GBX 809 ($10.86). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 809 ($10.86), with a volume of 424,467 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 to GBX 840 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 770 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 863.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 876.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 862.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £938.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3,781.87, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fevertree Drinks PLC will post 38.3184173 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 846 per share, for a total transaction of £313,020. 12.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

