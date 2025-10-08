Analysts Set Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Target Price at $10.00

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 113,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1,295.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

