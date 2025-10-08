Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $3.10. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 2,304,468 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elisabeth Bjork bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $36,569.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 137,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,903.08. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,450 shares of company stock worth $107,159. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

