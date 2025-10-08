iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 116,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 131,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 88,976 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

