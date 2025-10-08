iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 116,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 131,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.