CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,900 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

OTGLY opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

