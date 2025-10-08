Short Interest in FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOX) Grows By 74.8%

FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 64,500 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the August 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA FFOX opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45. FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $28.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Future Fund Opportunities ETF is an actively managed ETF that, under normal market conditions, will primarily invest in the equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes to be best positioned to take advantage of long-term megatrends. Long-term megatrends are driven by changes in technology, consumer preferences, demographics, and environmental sustainability, which can lead to significant increases in their markets, earnings trajectories, and market capitalizations.

