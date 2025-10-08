Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,539,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,663,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $213.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.