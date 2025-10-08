WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $98.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $98,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 33,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

