1,124 Shares in eBay Inc. $EBAY Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in eBay by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,386,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in eBay by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 429,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 19,822.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $96,126,000 after buying an additional 1,284,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

eBay Trading Up 1.4%

EBAY opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,047,092 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

