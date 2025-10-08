Friedenthal Financial Has $1.71 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 0.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 385,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,241,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

