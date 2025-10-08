Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Nathan Jorgensen Sells 7,666 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Jorgensen sold 7,666 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $36,643.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 123,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,926.52. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4%
Shares of VYGR stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.27.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.