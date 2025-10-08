Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Nathan Jorgensen Sells 7,666 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Jorgensen sold 7,666 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $36,643.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 123,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,926.52. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

