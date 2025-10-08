Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Short Interest Down 33.1% in September

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 150,548 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 86,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALTL stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.91.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

