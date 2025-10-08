Kevin Lee Sells 2,263 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 2,263 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $19,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 478,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,744.40. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 3rd, Kevin Lee sold 3,231 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $27,172.71.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 1,257.00%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 750,661 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 454.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 572,439 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,672,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 72.4% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 993,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 417,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.